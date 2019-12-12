PLANO (HOODLINE) – Interested in getting intel on the newest restaurant and retail additions to Plano? From an Asian fusion eatery to an escape room spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to make their debut recently.
SizzleIt
SizzleIt is an Asian fusion spot that’s located at 1820 Coit Road, Suite 138. So far, it’s been well-received with a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
The menu features the eatery’s unique DIY dining concept of sizzling hot plates, with options such as kimchi chicken, tofu and veggies or curry beef over pepper rice, as well as pork tonkatsu, five spice chicken bites and curry udon. Catering services are also available.
The Italian Job
Stroll past 7800 Windrose Ave. and you’ll find The Italian Job, a new fast casual pasta shop and Italian spot.
The eatery specializes in artisan, handmade pastas that are made on-site, including spaghetti, tagliatelle and casarecce, or you can substitute starchy pastas for low-carb zucchini noodles. (Check out the full menu here.)
North Texas Escape Rooms
North Texas Escape Rooms is a new escape game spot that’s located at 8232 Preston Road, Suite 100.
Here you can choose from several interactive escape room experiences that are made for adults (60-minutes) and children (45-minutes). Book an escape room for a fun night out, a corporate team building session, a birthday party or other special occasion.
