



Looking to sample the finest sushi around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent sushi sources in Fort Worth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your raw fish dreams.

December is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Fort Worth area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and marketing automation for small businesses. Daily spending at Fort Worth-area restaurants rose to $1,489 per business in December of last year, second only to March with an average of $1,501, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar

Photo: Albert T./Yelp

First on the list is Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar. Located at 907 Foch St., the sushi bar is the highest-rated destination for sushi in Fort Worth, boasting five stars out of 239 reviews on Yelp.

2. Shinjuku Station

Photo: Javier H./Yelp

Next up is Fairmount’s Shinjuku Station, situated at 711 W. Magnolia Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 714 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.

3. MK’s Sushi Restaurant

Photo: MK’s Sushi Restaurant/Yelp

MK’s Sushi Restaurant, located at 2901 Fair Drive, Suite 100, is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese sushi bar and Asian fusion bistro four stars out of 125 reviews.

4. Little Lilly Sushi

Photo: Greg C./Yelp

Last but not least is Little Lilly Sushi, a sushi bar and Japanese dining establishment in Ridglea North, with 4.5 stars out of 345 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6100 Camp Bowie Blvd. to give it a go for yourself.