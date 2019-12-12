Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — American Airlines is planning for the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to return flying commercially in April, officials said.
In a statement released Thursday, the Fort Worth-based airline said they remain in “continuous contact” with the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Boeing.
Based on the latest guidance, American anticipates that the resumption of scheduled commercial service on American’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will occur April 7, 2020. Once the aircraft is certified, American will run flights for American team members and invited guests only prior to April 7.
The 737 Max was grounded worldwide earlier this year after two plane crashes that collectively killed 346 people.
Anyone with questions on flight information and cancellations can visit aa.com.
