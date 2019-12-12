  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas will be represented Thursday morning at the funeral of a fallen officer in Houston.

Sgt. Christopher Brewster, 32, was shot and killed Saturday while responding to a call from a female victim who said her boyfriend was assaulting her and that he had two guns on him.

Christopher Brewster (Credit: Houston Police Department)

According to prosecutors for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Brewster was trying to approach the suspect, Arturo Solis, when he fired multiple times at the officer.

The 32-year-old later died at the hospital. Solis was captured a short time after the shooting and was charged with capital murder.

The funeral for Brewster is set for Thursday morning, and the Arlington Police Department looks to honor the fallen officer by sending their own group to attend.

The department’s honor guard left Arlington at around 4:30 a.m. to make it to the 10 a.m. funeral in Houston.

