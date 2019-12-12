NASSAU BAY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Southeast Texas have arrested the man suspected of hitting and killing an officer with his vehicle on Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tavores D. Henderson, 21, was arrested without incident after he was accused of murdering Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43.

The incident happened Tuesday evening as Sullivan was assisting in an arrest during a traffic stop at an apartment complex. Police said Henderson was wanted in Harris County for assault on a family member.

During the arrest, police said Henderson fought with officers and was able to break free. According to police, he got back into his vehicle and hit Sullivan as he was driving away.

Sullivan was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police said Henderson’s vehicle was found a short distance from the traffic stop but he was not in it. This led to a manhunt throughout the area and authorities were able to identify him as the suspect.

On Thursday, authorities said he was found at a home in Harris County and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said Dec. 27 would have marked Sullivan’s sixteenth year with the Nassau Bay Police Department.