(CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys veteran center Travis Frederick has been nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award for the 2019 season. He is among 32 players — one from each team — who are up for the award.
The award is given to those who show leadership on and off the field as well as those who impact their communities.
Frederick was chosen as the Cowboys player who exemplified those attributes worthy of the award.
The center returned to football this year after sitting out last season due to Guillain–Barré syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the muscles. He made his comeback during training camp and went right back to being an anchor for the offensive line.
Frederick was drafted in 2013 in the first round and has been to four Pro Bowls. He was named a first team All-Pro in 2016.
The award will be given on Feb. 1 at the NFL Honors ceremony, the Saturday before the Super Bowl.
