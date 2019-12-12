DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The city of Dallas is on the brink of something it hasn’t seen in 12 years — In 2019, the police department has had 197 homicides with more than two weeks left in the year, but still doesn’t have a plan to address it.

The near 200 crime scenes and murder victims will make this year go down as one of the deadliest the city has seen in decades.

Dallas Police Association Vice President Frederick Frazier accuses the police department and city leaders of dragging their feet to address a murder rate that’s at a 12-year high.

“Everybody’s alarm should’ve been going off along time ago,” Frazier said. “Every day in our city, they’re making another victim. Whether it’s a black-on-black crime or whether it’s a lady walking through the garage at Northpark… Somebody’s being a victim in this town and nobody’s talking about it.”

The DPA is urging Chief Renee Hall to hire more officers, expand the homicide division and to also increase deployment units that serve narcotics warrants.

“When you hear somebody say, ‘Oh, you can’t control that…’ You absolutely can control that. You control it.” Frazier said.

The officer’s group also wants the court system and District Attorney John Creuzot to push for higher bonds and stiffer sentences.

DPD has not responded to CBS 11’s request for comment, but Chief Hall has since been conducting community meetings to get input into a comprehensive anti-crime plan.