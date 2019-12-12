  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man charged in the deaths of former Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Davis and her daughter, Melissa after a wrong-way crash in July, is back in the Dallas County Jail after bonding out on Monday, December 2.

A judge ordered Jonathan Moore back behind bars for violating his bond.

Moore, 36, who had to wear an ankle monitor at all times had problems with is and was late taking urine tests.

Jonathan Moore – mug shot from July 17, 2019 (Dallas County Jail)

Moore has a history of DWI charges.

He was convicted in 2014 of driving while intoxicated three or more times.

Moore had an alcohol monitor removed on July 10 after the latest DWI conviction in which he received five years probation.

He is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in this latest case.

 

