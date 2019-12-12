  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents of a North Texas senior living community want to make sure everyone is bundled up tight this winter.

The senior living community, Presbyterian Village North, is collecting coats and outerwear for women in need.

Residents of Presbyterian Village North load coats they collected. (credit: Presbyterian Village North)

The coats will go to Attitudes & Attire to help southern women, who normally lack outwear, get through the chilly winter months.

Attitudes & Attire is a nonprofit dedicated to help women recovering from domestic abuse and drug abuse as well as reintegrating backing into the community after being in the military.

Coats hang ready for Attitudes & Attire. (credit: Presbyterian Village North)

The group provides women with professional attire and workshops to help them become self-sufficient.

