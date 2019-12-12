Comments
HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Houston police sergeant who was fatally shot in the line of duty this weekend is being remembered for his quirkiness and his service to others.
Family, friends, fellow officers and local and state officials gathered Thursday in a Houston church to honor 32-year-old Sgt. Christopher Brewster during his funeral service.
Brewster was killed Saturday evening after trying to break up a domestic disturbance.
Lifelong friend JJ Cole told mourners that Brewster “had a deep reverence for what his badge meant.” Cole also said his friend was “wonderfully weird,” and loved gardening and had a backyard full of fruit trees.
