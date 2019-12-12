PLAINVIEW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wayland Baptist’s J.J. Culver is having the time of his life after becoming just the fourth college basketball player ever to score 100 points in a single game.

On Tuesday night, the senior guard made 34 out of 62 shots, including 12 of 33 from the 3-point line. Adding in his 20 free throw makes, he finished with 100 points against Southwestern Adventist.

Culver, who is the older brother of former Texas Tech star and current Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Jarrett Culver, talked to CBS 11 Sports’ Keith Russell about how it feels to go from obscurity at a small college in West Texas near his hometown of Lubbock to the national spotlight.

“Honestly, it’s been so crazy… my phone has been blowing up like it’s never have before,” J.J. Culver said.

Culver knew he couldn’t have done it without his teammates as they were aware he was having a special night, especially after he scored 51 points in just the first half.

“There just amazing teammates to allow me to do that. They weren’t selfish. They noticed I was having a good night. They just kept feeding me, it was pretty amazing,” he said.

At the end of the game, Culver said he called his brother Jarrett and got a reaction that any sibling would have to a historic night.

“After the game I Facetimed him and then right when he answered the phone he just said, ‘Ahh, let’s go J.J., let’s go!’ He was just screaming. It was pretty awesome,” J.J. Culver said. “And then he said ‘J.J. I don’t even know what to say’ and I said ‘Yeah, I know it’s crazy, bro.'”

As a junior, Culver was a first-team NAIA All-American and the South Atlantic Conference player of the year. He’s currently averaging 36.1 points in his senior year.

Culver knows it doesn’t stop at just 100 points. He was back on the practice court Wednesday, hitting more shots and getting ready for more games.

“I think I could follow it up if I just keep playing the right way and just keep having fun,” Culver said.