DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the second flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season.
The patient was 81 years of age and a resident of Grand Prairie.
“This is the earliest we have had this much flu activity in than last ten years,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. “It’s not too late to get your seasonal flu shot.”
DCHHS recently announced free flu vaccines for adults and children at all DCHHS immunizations clinic locations.
“Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exception. Flu shots are also recommended for pregnant women and people with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease – to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include: frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antivirals medications if your doctor prescribes them.”
DCHHS is also extending free flu vaccines to adults and children at the following clinic locations and community events while supplies last:
29th Annual KwanzaaFest
Fair Park in the Automobile Building
Saturday, December 14 10 am to 7 pm
Sunday, December 15th 11 am to 6 pm
Our Calling Shelter
1702 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75215
Monday, December 16th 1 pm to 3 pm
Mexican Consulate
1210 River Bend Dr.
Dallas, TX 75247
Thursday, December 19th 9 am to 12 pm
