GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine High School went on lockdown around 1:40 p.m. Friday.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD tweeted police were on campus and, “All staff and students are safe and behind locked doors.  No one will be allowed in the campus.  Please do not go to the campus at this time.”

The district tweeted at 2:15 p.m., “We received a report of a student with a gun at GHS. Police conducted a thorough sweep of the building and all individuals involved are detained. The gun was found and has been secured by officers. We will continue in a lockdown until law enforcement has given the all clear.”

Grapevine High School on lockdown (CBS 11)

There was a lockout at Timberline Elementary School, Cross Timbers Middle School and the GCISD Swim Center, but it was lifted around 2:20 p.m.

 

More to come.

