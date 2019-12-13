Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The House Judiciary Committee voted to approve the articles of impeachment against President Trump Friday morning, after more than 14 hours of heated debate on Thursday. Now it is almost certain that Mr. Trump will become the third U.S. president in history to be impeached.
Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler postponed the final votes on the articles late on Thursday evening, sparking immediate condemnation from Republicans on the committee.
After gaveling in on Friday morning, the committee immediately began voting.
