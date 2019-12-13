DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Friday, the House took one step closer to impeaching President Donald Trump.

The Judiciary Committee’s votes along party lines to impeach the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress sets the stage for the full House to act next week.

President Trump rejected their votes. “It’s a witch hunt. It’s a sham. It’s a hoax. Nothing was done wrong.”

Republicans said they agreed with him.

In a statement, Republican 26th District Congressman Michael Burgess said, “After over three years of investigations, the same House Democrats have produced two very weak articles of impeachment. I believe through these actions they have embarrassed the House of Representatives by pursuing this purely partisan path.”

But Democrats applauded the Judiciary Committee.

Democratic Congressman Colin Allred, of the 32nd District, announced in a statement Friday that he will vote to impeach President Trump next week.

“I have determined that the articles of impeachment are appropriate. Next week I intend to vote ‘yes’, as it is clear the president engaged in an abuse of his authority, putting himself above the law, and his personal interests above the nation’s,” he said.

Democratic activist Miguel Solis, who also serves on the Dallas ISD School Board said, “I’m pleased with the results today because when our members of Congress swear their oath to the Constitution that means when there is a threat to the constitution they must act.”

But Cindi Castilla, President of the Texas Eagle Forum, a conservative group said Democrats are wrong. “I’m disappointed in it as a member of this district I know the state of Texas elected President Trump to clean out the swamp and clean out the corruption in politics.”

Both Castilla and Solis live in the 32nd Congressional District.

Allred turned the district Democratic last year after he defeated veteran Republican Congressman Pete Sessions.

So Republicans are focused on winning the seat back in 2020.

A statement by Samantha Cotton, a spokesperson for Trump Victory said, “Colin Allred has hit the final nail in the coffin of his political career by announcing he supports impeachment.”

Castilla is among the Republicans unhappy with Allred’s vote.

“I don’t appreciate the fact that Colin Allred is moving just as a complete partisan in this decision. I think this will actually fuel people and ignite them to want to unseat him,” she said.

But Solis said Allred has worked hard on issues for families and businesses in North Texas.

“Congressman Allred can walk, chew gum, and protect the Constitution at the exact same time. Congressman Allred is executing the oath to office that he swore to protect that the Texas 32nd constituents sent him to be able to do,” said Solis.