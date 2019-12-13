Filed Under:Arrest, Betty Thomas, E. Cortez Court, Homicide, IPD, Irving, Irving Police, Murder, North Texas, Police, Roy James Holden Jr.

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Irving police have arrested the man suspected of murdering an 83-year-old woman Thursday evening.

At approximately 6 p.m. Dec. 12, officers responded to a call in the 3000 block of E. Cortez Court, where they found the woman — identified as Betty Thomas — dead.

Investigators later connected 43-year-old Roy James Holden Jr. to the murder and arrested him Friday.

Roy James Holden Jr. (Irving Police Department)

A motive is unclear at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

