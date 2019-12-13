Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Irving police have arrested the man suspected of murdering an 83-year-old woman Thursday evening.
At approximately 6 p.m. Dec. 12, officers responded to a call in the 3000 block of E. Cortez Court, where they found the woman — identified as Betty Thomas — dead.
Investigators later connected 43-year-old Roy James Holden Jr. to the murder and arrested him Friday.
A motive is unclear at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.
