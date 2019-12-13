DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men have been indicted in the September shooting death of former NBA player Andre Emmett.
Keith Johnson, 32, and Michael Lucky, 29 were arrested and charged with capital murder a month later.
Emmett’s body was found by a passerby at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 23 on the side of the street at 1800 N. Prairie Avenue, near Munger Avenue.
First responders rushed the 37-year-old father of two to a nearby hospital where he died.
Emmett was also a standout player at Texas Tech and Carter High School in Dallas.
The day after the murder, Dallas Police released video from two separate home surveillance cameras showing the moments before Emmett was shot and killed.
Video taken from a Nest camera shows Emmett sitting inside his Ranger Rover.
Suddenly someone walks up to the driver’s side and points a gun at him.
Voices are heard saying, “don’t move” and “we want everything.”
Another camera angle captures the gunman’s voice.
