DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men have been indicted in the September shooting death of former NBA player Andre Emmett.

Keith Johnson, 32, and Michael Lucky, 29 were arrested and charged with capital murder a month later.

Keith Johnson (left), Michael Lucky (right) (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

Emmett’s body was found by a passerby at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 23 on the side of the street at 1800 N. Prairie Avenue, near Munger Avenue.

First responders rushed the 37-year-old father of two to a nearby hospital where he died.

Emmett was also a standout player at Texas Tech and Carter High School in Dallas.

Andre Emmett #2 of 3’s Company speaks at a press conference the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league on August 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (credit: Ron Jenkins/BIG3/Getty Images)

The day after the murder, Dallas Police released video from two separate home surveillance cameras showing the moments before Emmett was shot and killed.

Video taken from a Nest camera shows Emmett sitting inside his Ranger Rover.

Suddenly someone walks up to the driver’s side and points a gun at him.

Voices are heard saying, “don’t move” and “we want everything.”

Another camera angle captures the gunman’s voice.

 

