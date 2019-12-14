Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 55-year-old woman has died after getting struck by a truck while crossing a busy road in Dallas.
Just before 8 p.m. Dec. 13, a black woman — whose name has not been released — was jaywalking across 7800 Great Trinity Forest Way, when a 2008 silver Ram pickup truck hit her, vaulting her across the center median and onto oncoming traffic.
The woman was shortly transported to Baylor Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.