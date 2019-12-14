



Arlington firefighters and Manhattan Construction are trying to determine what sparked a 2-alarm fire that sent thick black smoke into the air from Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers’ new stadium under construction.

The fire began shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the $1.1 billion stadium set to open in March.

Senior Vice President at Manhattan Construction Greg McClure told CBS 11 that the firm will have an engineer go to the stadium Sunday to determine whether there is any structural damage.

McClure said it is too early to say if there will be any impact on the stadium’s opening, but he said work will continue Sunday.

Cell phone video captured the smoke rising from an upper section of Globe Life Field.

WATCH: 2-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At New Globe Life Field In Arlington

Manhattan Construction said a crate of materials that was staged in an area about 100 feet up caught fire. Investigators are trying to figure out how it ignited.

At the time of the fire, workers told CBS 11 they were painting above it and had to escape.

None of the workers or the firefighters were hurt.

Arlington Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Ingols said they got the fire under control in 37 minutes.

He said what made the difference was the partnership they have with Manhattan Construction and the Rangers, which allows firefighters to train at the stadium everyday.

“I can’t speak enough to the men and women of the Arlington Fire Department who got up there and did this today. It’s a long, hard climb up there to the roof of that building and they practice on it regularly,” Ingols said.

The deputy chief said without that training, this fire could have gotten out of hand very quickly.

He credited the workers for helping guide firefighters to the location of the fire.

One worker, Eric Craig, said he was above the fire and that it heated up quickly.

“We had to jump on the metal, hook-on and slide down, and then just evacuate to the bottom,” Craig said.

When asked if that has ever happened to him before, Craig said, “No, not like that. It was something different.”

Another worker said they train for fires and that everything went according to plan.