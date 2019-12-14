CBSDFW.COM/AP — Under pressure from a conservative group, The Hallmark Channel has pulled ads for a wedding planning site that featured two brides kissing at the altar.
Hallmark told the Associated Press that the ads for the Zola wedding website were pulled because the controversy had become a distraction.
The conservative group One Million Moms said it had complained about the ads to Bill Abbott, the CEO of Hallmark’s parent company Crown Media Family Networks.
Since the decision, celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bernhard have criticized the channel’s decision on social media.
Isn’t it almost 2020? @hallmarkchannel, @billabbottHC… what are you thinking? Please explain. We’re all ears.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 15, 2019
