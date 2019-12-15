Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It has been three days since a mother and her infant went missing in Austin.
Police say Heidi Broussard, 33, was dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School Thursday morning with her 2-week-old child, Margot Carey. Detectives believe Broussard and Carey went back to their apartment afterward.
Carey’s father, Shane Carey, said when he came home to the apartment around 2 p.m. that same day, nothing seemed out of place.
“Her car… everything’s at the house. The baby stuff… everything,” he said. “Nothing’s gone except her and the baby.”
A missing persons report has since been filed for both Broussard and Carey.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Austin Police Department.
