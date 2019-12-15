  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It has been three days since a mother and her infant went missing in Austin.

Police say Heidi Broussard, 33, was dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School Thursday morning with her 2-week-old child, Margot Carey. Detectives believe Broussard and Carey went back to their apartment afterward.

Heidi Broussard (Austin Police Department)

Carey’s father, Shane Carey, said when he came home to the apartment around 2 p.m. that same day, nothing seemed out of place.

“Her car… everything’s at the house. The baby stuff… everything,” he said. “Nothing’s gone except her and the baby.”

Margot Carey (Austin Police Department)

A missing persons report has since been filed for both Broussard and Carey.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Austin Police Department.

