**UPDATE: Brown has been safely located.**
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is asking for public assistance in the search for a critically missing 12-year-old girl.
Requell De’Angel Brown was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Amity Lane. She was leaving in an unknown direction.
Brown is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and green high-top shoes.
Police said Brown may be a danger to herself or others.
Anyone with information regarding Brown is asked to call 214-671-4268.
