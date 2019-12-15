Comments
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is currently behind bars after turning himself in for murder to the Farmers Branch Police Department early Sunday morning.
At approximately 3:45 p.m. Dec. 14, police responded to a welfare check in the 13700 block of Stardust Lane. When officers arrived, they found a dead female who appeared to have been murdered.
During detectives investigation, Carlos Raul Larios-Trejo was identified as a person of interest. Hours later at 1:55 a.m. Dec. 15, he turned himself in for murder to the Farmers Branch Police Department.
Larios-Trejo also had a felony warrant for his arrest for tampering with physical evidence.
At this time, the victim has not been identified and this remains an ongoing investigation.
