Filed Under:Carlos Raul Larios-Trejo, farmers branch, FBPD, Homicide, Murder, North Texas, Police, Warrant

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is currently behind bars after turning himself in for murder to the Farmers Branch Police Department early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Dec. 14, police responded to a welfare check in the 13700 block of Stardust Lane. When officers arrived, they found a dead female who appeared to have been murdered.

During detectives investigation, Carlos Raul Larios-Trejo was identified as a person of interest. Hours later at 1:55 a.m. Dec. 15, he turned himself in for murder to the Farmers Branch Police Department.

Larios-Trejo also had a felony warrant for his arrest for tampering with physical evidence.

At this time, the victim has not been identified and this remains an ongoing investigation.

Comments