DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thousands of wreaths were laid out Saturday to not only celebrate the holidays, but to also remember those who have served the nation.

One by one, wreaths were placed on the graves of those buried at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

“It is a great experience to honor them and to teach a younger generation what these fallen heroes did for our country,” Cofounder of DFW Wreaths For Heroes Rececca Maddux said.

The volunteers may not know exactly who these heroes were… but they know their names.

“It really warms my heart. I have goosebumps,” Navy Veteran Mike Baird said. “We are the lucky ones. We made it back, they didn’t… so this just warms the cockles of my heart.”

And with each wreath that is laid, a hero’s name is remembered, like Maddux’s father.

“I do it to pay respect and to honor my dad and all of our veterans and fallen heroes,” she said. “To show these fallen heroes haven’t been forgotten, that we still honor them and we appreciate what they did for our country.”

Those who fought to protect the freedoms in the U.S., also fought for the joys and traditions many people cherish during the holidays

“This is the best place to live and I honestly think our veterans have driven that to provide everyone with a safe place and honorable place to be,” Army Veteran Thor Anderson said.

This was the first year that 100% of the graves — more than 40,000 — have a wreath beside them.