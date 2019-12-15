ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers have added to their starting pitching rotation with two-time Cy Young pitcher Corey Kluber, the team said Sunday.
After numerous reports Sunday morning, the team confirmed they acquired Kluber from the Cleveland Indians for pitcher Emmanuel Clase and center fielder Delino DeShields Jr.
Kluber, 33, is a two-time Cy Young winner and three-time All-Star since he entered the league in 2011. He’s spent his entire eight-year career with Indians and has a 3.16 career ERA.
The new Ranger is also no stranger to North Texas. He went to Coppell High School before going to Stetson University in Florida.
In order to get the veteran pitcher, the Rangers parted ways with DeShields, who joined the team in 2015. Just last season, he was .357 at-bat with four home runs and 32 RBIs.
Clase was also part of the deal. In 2019, he had a 2-3 record with a 2.31 ERA.
As of now, the Rangers starting rotation looks like: Kluber, Mike Minor, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles.
