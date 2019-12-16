Comments
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a juvenile boy at a Haltom City apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
Just after 2 p.m. Dec. 15, police responded to a shooting call at the Rio Vista apartments on Baker Boulevard, where they found a young man’s body with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The victim — whose name has not been released — later died at a nearby hospital.
During their investigation, detectives identified and located two teenaged suspects. The suspects, ages 15 and 16, were transported to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with murder.
Police said that the victim and suspects are all residents of Richland Hills but due to their age, no identifying information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Haltom City police at 817-222-7000.
