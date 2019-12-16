Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Health insurer Cigna will start using artificial intelligence to track patients’ drug intake and assess whether they are complying with their prescribed treatment for chronic diseases including diabetes and heart conditions.
The tool, called Health Connect 360, relies on four sources of information including pharmacy claims, medical, lab and biometric data, collected from digital health devices to give pharmacists and doctors a timely picture of patients condition.
