DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue Counseling Center and Animal Sanctuary in Denton has announced his plan to open a safe house that will exclusively cater to male victims of sex trafficking.
“If we don’t provide shelter for victims of sex trafficking, their abusers are extremely likely to find them and bring them back into the trade,” CEO Bob Williams said. “No person should be subjected to such a monstrous situation, but trafficked boys in particular are being overlooked; we’re going to change that now.”
Ranch Hands Rescue has a reputation for building refuges for victims who have survived “the worst of the worst” circumstances, Williams said.
Currently, his plans involve buying a property that has a large building that can be renovated for use in June 2020.
