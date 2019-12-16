  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bob Williams, ceo, denton, male victims, North Texas, Ranch Hands Rescue Counseling Center, Ranch Hands Rescue Counseling Center and Animal Sanctuary, refuge, Sex Trafficking


DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue Counseling Center and Animal Sanctuary in Denton has announced his plan to open a safe house that will exclusively cater to male victims of sex trafficking.

“If we don’t provide shelter for victims of sex trafficking, their abusers are extremely likely to find them and bring them back into the trade,” CEO Bob Williams said. “No person should be subjected to such a monstrous situation, but trafficked boys in particular are being overlooked; we’re going to change that now.”

Ranch Hands Rescue has a reputation for building refuges for victims who have survived “the worst of the worst” circumstances, Williams said.

Currently, his plans involve buying a property that has a large building that can be renovated for use in June 2020.

More information on Ranch Hand Rescue can be found here.

Comments

Leave a Reply