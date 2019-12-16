CCA Clay Shoot 2019Woody and CBS11 News Anchor, Russ McCaskey join The Coastal Conservation Association at their annual “Hooked on Clays” sporting clays event held at The Dallas Gun Club. It’s fun times, fellowship and fundraising to assist CCA-Dallas in their efforts to protect the health of our coastal waters for the benefit of today ‘s and tomorrow’s sports fishing activities. Join us for some fun shooting and to learn how you might join CCA efforts at preserving our coastal waters.

