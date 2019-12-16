LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Students at one North Texas school are opening up their hearts and putting in some hard work all in the name of giving.

At Castle Hills Elementary School in Lewisville, 1st graders came together to help other kids whose libraries were destroyed by Oct. 20 tornadoes.

“We were packing books for the schools that got damage from the tornado,” student Olivia Matthew explained.

All of the children’s books will be headed to David G. Burnet Elementary in Dallas, where tornadoes tore through and destroyed their library.

“We’re trying to be nice to the other people that don’t have books,” student John Morris said.

When 1st grade teacher Anna Rainwater heard of their need, she acted quickly to help organize a book drive to benefit them. And since then, she has helped pack over 3,000 books.

“It makes me feel great because I want these kids to learn at school it’s not just learning how to read and write — but learning life lessons, too,” Rainwater said.

Students say the lesson about generosity and giving is something they won’t forget.

“When other people don’t have as many things as you, you try and give people things they don’t have,” Matthew said.