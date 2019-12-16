MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Midlothian police officer unexpectedly found himself in a viral social media post, simply for doing the kind of good deeds he strives to do every day.

A passerby spotted Officer Chris Douglas stopping his patrol car to block traffic and help a woman in a wheelchair cross a busy street. The observer posted the picture to Facebook, where it was shared hundreds of times.

We learned making a positive impact is a daily habit for Douglas.

“I enjoy actually getting out, walking around and speaking with business owners, their employees, and shoppers,” he says.

When Douglas is on the job, he’s not looking for the bad, but for opportunity to do good, he says.

“Letting people see us as more than just robots or officers,” he explains.

Douglas tries to use his role to spread positivity.

He especially enjoys working with children, making visits to local hospitals dressed in a Batman or Captain America costume. He even keeps his Captain America shield in the back of his police patrol vehicle.

“I go there to try to cheer them up and they end up doing the same to me,” Douglas says.

Off duty, he also works with the Miracle League baseball organization, or visits schools in costume to read to students.

“My nature is want to try and help or fix things,” he says. He sees his role as a police officer as an opportunity.

“People are immediately drawn to you in one way shape or form. Their eyes are always on you. You can use that attention and say, ‘hey how are you doing?,’ and immediately kind of break the ice and get to know them more and more on a personal level,” Douglas says.

His actions, he says, are his reminder to others to pay kindness forward – no matter what your role in life.

“Just do something simple for someone else. So if it does [impact] at least one person, hey mission accomplished,” Douglas says.

Officer Douglas has been with the Midlotian Police Department for a year and a half. Before that, he was with Desoto PD, and prior to that – served in the United States Air Force.