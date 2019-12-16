  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:crash, Dallas Galleria, Dallas North Tollway, Dallas Tollway, Department of Public Safety, DFW News, DPS Troopers, Texas Department of Public Safety, Wreck, Wrong Way, Wrong-Way Crash, Wrong-Way Driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A wrong-way crash along the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) Monday morning left vehicles damaged and one driver shaken, but no one seriously injured.

According to investigators, the driver of a Kia Forte got onto the DNT, near the Galleria, heading south in the northbound lanes.

The car had been going in the wrong direction for about a minute when it sideswiped a Toyota Camry near Forest Lane.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Medical City Dallas with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota wasn’t injured.

Police had to shutdown part of the DNT for more than an hour while the incident was investigated, and the cars were cleared from the roadway.

No word on if alcohol was involve in the crash or what charges the wrong-way driver will ace.

Comments