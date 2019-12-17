ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As Arlington’s entertainment district continues to grow, city officials will be looking to keep adding to it to make it a mecca of North Texas.

On Tuesday, the city council will vote on adding a $550 million project that includes an 888-room Loews hotel and a convention center right across from Texas Live! and near the new Texas Rangers ballpark, Globe Life Field.

This would be at the heart of the entertainment district that looks to attract people with various interests. Last month marked one year since the city opened Esports Stadium Arlington at the current convention center.

The plans also include a 1,500-space parking garage and a pedestrian sky bridge to connect to Texas Live!.

A project this big, of course, requires a high price tag, which has left some residents with some reservations.

“It’s a good thing but at the same time for the people and the residents I don’t know how much of a good thing quite yet because they could raise property taxes, raise a lot of things that might affect people that have stayed in this area for a long time. It just depends on how everything pans out,” one resident said.

The city council will hold the vote Tuesday evening and, if passed, will also decide when the developers can break ground. If approved, the entire project would expected to be completed in 2023.