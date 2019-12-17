  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly woman has died after a fire at a Dallas condominium early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the Meadows North condominiums on Meadow Road at around midnight. Officials on scene said an elderly resident had called 911 about the fire.

The woman was rescued from the unit but was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, officials said. She later died due to those injuries.

Her identity has not yet been released as officials investigate what may have caused the fire.

Officials said eight units in total were damaged.

