  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Betty Thomas, DFW News, Irving Police, Murder Arrest, Murder Suspect, Roy Holden Jr., Spectrum


IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police said the 83-year-old grandmother who was found murdered in her home last Thursday, was killed by a cable installer.

Roy Holden, Jr. has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Roy James Holden Jr. (Irving Police Department)

Holden, Jr. worked for Spectrum, but was off duty at the time of the crime and has since been terminated.

A Spectrum spokesperson released the following statement on the matter.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the victim and her family and friends. We are actively working with Irving police as they conduct their investigation.”

On Thursday, December 12 around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 3000 block of E. Cortez Court, where they found the victim, Betty Thomas, deceased.

Betty Thomas (courtesy: Thomas family)

Investigators later connected Holden Jr. to the murder and arrested him Friday.

A motive is unclear at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply