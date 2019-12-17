  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a motel in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, police say.

Police say they responded to a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. at a Motel 6 on Scott Avenue near Beach Street and I-30.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot in the parking lot. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released as police continue to investigate what may have led to the shooting. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

