DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Denton celebrated the opening of the Denton Enterprise Airport’s new, second runway on Tuesday.

The new runway, which is 5,002 feet in length and 75 feet wide, will handle smaller training aircraft and mid-size aircraft.

Along with the Airport’s existing 7,002-foot by 150-foot primary runway, the city said the second runway will significantly enhance safety by separating smaller planes from larger corporate aircraft.

“The new runway is a significant accomplishment that will increase our overall operational capacity into the foreseeable future, as well as enhance our efficiency and reduce operating delays,” said Airport Manager Scott Gray.

Construction of the west parallel runway began in November 2018.

The $6.3 million project was completed in November 2019.

A Federal Aviation Administration and Texas Department of Transportation lighting project is scheduled to begin in spring 2020 and be completed in the summer.

In addition to lighting for the new runway, signage will be replaced on the existing runway.

After the project, Denton Enterprise Airport will have two full-service, all-weather runways.

Denton Enterprise Airport is the eighth busiest airport in the State of Texas, facilitating approximately 140,000 takeoffs and landings each year, the city said in a news release Tuesday.