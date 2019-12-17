Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has died after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver while on a sidewalk in Dallas near Turtle Creek, police said.
Police responded to the crash just before 11 a.m. in the 4500 block of Avondale Avenue.
According to police, the suspect apparently lost control of the vehicle, drove onto a sidewalk and struck a woman who was walking in the area. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Police said the suspect has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.