GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old girl stabbed her teenaged brother, then brought him to a nearby hospital where he later died Tuesday, Grand Prairie police say.
Around 9 p.m. Dec. 17, police responded to a report of a dead person at the City Hospital Emergency Care Center in the 900 block of W. Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, medical staff said Natanael Contreras, 18, had been brought to the emergency room suffering from a stab wound.
Detectives then identified and interviewed the teen’s sister — identified as Abigail Contreras — and determined that the siblings were traveling in a vehicle when a physical fight broke out between the two.
During the fight, police said Abigail stabbed Natanael and he succumbed to his injuries shortly after being driven to the emergency room.
Abigail has since been arrested and charged with murder, and is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
Investigators said they are treating this as a family violence related murder.