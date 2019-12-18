Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man said someone opened fire on his home in Arlington Tuesday evening with his wife and child inside, police said.
Police said the reported shooting happened at a home in the 700 block of Melbourne Drive.
According to police, the homeowner said gunshots were fired into the house but no one in his family was injured.
Police do not currently have a description of a suspect or vehicle as they continue to investigate. A motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time.