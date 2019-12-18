ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is partnering with AT&T Stadium to offer fans fresh avocado menu items for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
AFM will work closely with best-in-class food and beverage provider Legends Hospitality Management to serve fresh guacamole in the club level and a “suite-side” guacamole experience for suite-ticket holders. Fresh avocado has also been added to the menus of nine concession stands.
“We are excited to partner with AT&T Stadium, a state-of-the-art arena, to bring healthy and delicious avocados to North Texas sports and music fans,” said AFM President and CEO Alvaro Luque said. “AT&T Stadium is the perfect fit for our expansion, and we’re excited to reach the massive crowds this venue accommodates.”
George Wasai, AT&T Stadium’s director of food and beverage for Legends Hospitality, said they wanted to “enhance the game day experience for our passionate fans.”
“We look forward to continuing to grow this partnership and creating memorable food experiences for the fans at AT&T Stadium to come,” Wasai said.
