DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – History is set to be made on Capitol Hill where Democrats in control of the House of Representatives are expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

In a satellite interview with CBS 11, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz from Texas said House Democrats’ articles of impeachment against President Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, don’t measure up to standards set by the Constitution.

“They didn’t have evidence to prove that and so, the position of the House Democrats is that you can impeach a President with no demonstration of criminal conduct, without demonstrating any federal law was violated.”

House members debated much of the day.

Repubican U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess of the 26th Congressional District (North Texas) said on the House floor, “The evidence brought before us does not amount to a high crime. Indeed, it does not amount to any crime.”

But Democrats strongly disagree saying President Trump abused his power by putting his own interests before the country’s after asking Ukraine’s president to investigate potential corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival next year.

“Yes, I would like to see the president convicted,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Veasey of the 33rd Congressional District (North Texas) by phone from Washington. “I think that, in my opinion, he has no doubt committed impeachable offenses here.”

Repubican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright of the 6th Congressional District (North Texas) told CBS 11 by phone from Washington, “This is an impeachment in search of a crime but there’s never been a crime committed and there hasn’t been one proven. there hasn’t been one alleged.”

It’s clear that Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, that he is a clear and present danger to our democracy, our national security,” said Rep. Veasey.

“House Democrats have been saying that since November 2016,” said Sen. Cruz. “I get they don’t like Donald Trump. I get they disagree with Donald Trump. They’re entitled to their view. What they’re not entitled to do is abuse the Constitutional standard.”