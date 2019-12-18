DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a shoulder injury that is limiting him in practice, but will not keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cowboys and Eagles are tied for the NFC East lead and with a victory, Dallas would advance to the postseason.
Prescott didn’t throw during the portion of practice that was open to reporters Wednesday, but coach Jason Garrett said Prescott had an MRI and “everything seems to be OK.”
The quarterback has also recently been dealing with injuries to his right index finger and left wrist.
Both teams are 7-7 and will take on each other Dec. 22 at 3:25 p.m.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)