WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are currently battling a large fire at a recycling plant in Waxahachie early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the Oak Cliff Metals plant along I-35E and Butcher Road at around 4 a.m.
There have been no reports of any injuries as the fire continues to burn hours later.
Smoke from the large fire could be seen moving onto I-35E.
The fire has also caused Life Middle School and Life High School in Waxahachie to cancel classes for Wednesday.
A cause of the fire has not been determined.
This is a developing story and will be updated.