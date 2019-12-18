  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are currently battling a large fire at a recycling plant in Waxahachie early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Oak Cliff Metals plant along I-35E and Butcher Road at around 4 a.m.

There have been no reports of any injuries as the fire continues to burn hours later.

Smoke from the large fire could be seen moving onto I-35E.

The fire has also caused Life Middle School and Life High School in Waxahachie to cancel classes for Wednesday.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

