DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Health and Human Services has confirmed the third flu death of the season.
The patient was a 79-year-old Irving resident with pre-existing medical conditions.
DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said this is the earliest the county has had this much flu activity in than last ten years.
“It’s not too late to get your seasonal flu shot. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exception,” Huang said. “Flu shots are also recommended for pregnant women and people with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease — to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses.”
DCHHS recently announced free flu vaccines for adults and children at all DCHHS immunizations clinic locations. DCHHS is also extending free flu vaccines to adults and children at the following clinic location while supplies last.