DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot by an officer near an intersection in North Dallas early Wednesday morning after he was reportedly firing shots into the ground.
The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. near Spring Valley Road and Noel Road as officers were responding to calls about a man was firing a weapon on the street.
Police said there was a confrontation between officers and the man and that he refused to drop his handgun.
According to police, officers tried to use a non-lethal way of stopping the man but he still didn’t drop the weapon as he advanced on the officers.
Police said the man was eventually shot by an officer during the incident. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no officers injured during the incident.
Police are continuing to investigate and have shut down all directions at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Noel Road.