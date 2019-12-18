Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed and two other people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Southeast Dallas Wednesday night.
It happened near Simpson Stewart Road and Bonnie View Road around 7:40 p.m.
Police said there was a rolling gun battle between people in two cars.
As bullets were being fired, one man was shot and killed near a convenience store.
The two other victims are women who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
One was shot in the hand.
The women drove to a nearby post office.
Police are looking for suspects in two dark-colored sedans.
No one is in custody at this time.
Part of Bonnie View Road was shut down as investigators looked for bullet casings and other evidence.