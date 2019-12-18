Comments
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton County deputy’s son had a big Christmas present planned for his father this year— coming home from deployment four months early.
Deputy Chad Kirk had not seen his son, Chris Kirk, in two years.
Chris is currently serving in the United States Marine Corps and has been deployed out of the country, but was able to come home four months earlier than expected.
And thanks to Chris’ friend, Tyson Deline — who served alongside him in the Marine Corps — a surprise reunion between the father and son was orchestrated.