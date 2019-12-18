Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old man has admitted to his role in an April 17 murder in Dallas.
Police said during their investigations, detectives determined Dorian Markal Killebrew was who they were looking for.
Officers discovered the victim, Christopher Franklin, 27, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment at 722. N Marsalis.
On Tuesday, December 17, police arrested Killebrew and took him to Dallas Police Headquarters.
During his interview with detectives, Killebrew confessed. He was charged with murder and jailed. His bond was set at $250,000.
Police have not yet released details on motive.