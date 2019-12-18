DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old man has admitted to his role in an April 17 murder in Dallas.

Police said during their investigations, detectives determined Dorian Markal Killebrew was who they were looking for.

According to the arrest affidavit, when police looked at surveillance video of Killebrew from a convenience store, it showed him buying a bag of Ruffles potato chips.

A detective remembered seeing a bag of Ruffles at the crime scene and got finger prints taken from it.

Those prints turned out to match Killebrew’s.

Officers discovered the victim, Christopher Franklin, 27, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment at 722. N Marsalis.

On Tuesday, December 17, police arrested Killebrew and took him to Dallas Police Headquarters.

During his interview with detectives, Killebrew confessed. He was charged with murder and jailed. His bond was set at $250,000.

Police have not yet released details on motive.